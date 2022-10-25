Jubilee Metals’ profit slumps as costs jump

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
Xolobeni and Ingonyama Trust judgments redefine the relationship between mining and land laws, placing clear clear obligations on the mining industry and clarifying what compliance with the law means ...
The food and organic waste management market is valued roughly between $34bn and $62bn, and is expected to double within the next 10 years
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Adidas would join Gap and Kering’s Balenciaga fashion label in cutting ties with Ye, who has made anti-Semitic social media posts in recent weeks
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Classic-car contest will bring together a line-up of rare cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals reported that annual profits slumped due to the increase in costs after its capitalisation and expansion programme.
The profit of the company — which operates in SA, Australia, Mauritius, Zambia and the UK — more than halved to £18.37m (R382.19m), while headline earnings from continuing operations decreased by a similar margin to £17.13m (R356.36m). However, its cost of sales increased by 53.4% to £94.67m (R1.98bn)..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Jubilee Metals’ profit slumps as costs jump
The company funded the acquisition and refurbishment of processing facilities in the Bushveld Complex and Zambia
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals reported that annual profits slumped due to the increase in costs after its capitalisation and expansion programme.
The profit of the company — which operates in SA, Australia, Mauritius, Zambia and the UK — more than halved to £18.37m (R382.19m), while headline earnings from continuing operations decreased by a similar margin to £17.13m (R356.36m). However, its cost of sales increased by 53.4% to £94.67m (R1.98bn)..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.