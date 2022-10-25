×

Companies / Mining

Jubilee Metals’ profit slumps as costs jump

The company funded the acquisition and refurbishment of processing facilities in the Bushveld Complex and Zambia

25 October 2022 - 10:39 Nico Gous

Metals processing company Jubilee Metals reported that annual profits slumped due to the increase in costs after its capitalisation and expansion programme.

The profit of the company — which operates in SA, Australia, Mauritius, Zambia and the UK — more than halved to £18.37m (R382.19m), while headline earnings from continuing operations decreased by a similar margin to £17.13m (R356.36m). However, its cost of sales increased by 53.4% to £94.67m (R1.98bn)..

