×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti expands interest in Nevada

The company has bought five properties in the south of the US state

BL Premium
19 September 2022 - 15:18 Nico Gous

Global miner AngloGold Ashanti is expanding its interests in a prospective mining region in the south of Nevada in the US after buying four ore bodies and a decommissioned mine that could deliver more than a third of 2021’s total production.

The company announced the $150m deal on Monday with growing North American precious metals producer Coeur Mining for properties in the Beatty district, which belonged to its wholly owned subsidiary, Coeur Sterling...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.