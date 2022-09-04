×

Business

Arnot fights partner’s business rescue bid

Coal producer says it has secured R250m to keep afloat, pay creditors

04 September 2022 - 07:37

Directors of coal producer Arnot OpCo have asked the high court in Johannesburg to dismiss a business rescue application by its joint venture partner Salungano, saying the company had secured R250m in funding to keep afloat and pay its creditors.

JSE-listed Salungano Group (formerly Wescoal), last month approached the court to have the Arnot OpCo mine in Mpumalanga placed in business rescue, citing a liquidity crunch and corporate governance concerns, including the mismanagement of funds...

