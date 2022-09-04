SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Directors of coal producer Arnot OpCo have asked the high court in Johannesburg to dismiss a business rescue application by its joint venture partner Salungano, saying the company had secured R250m in funding to keep afloat and pay its creditors.
JSE-listed Salungano Group (formerly Wescoal), last month approached the court to have the Arnot OpCo mine in Mpumalanga placed in business rescue, citing a liquidity crunch and corporate governance concerns, including the mismanagement of funds...
Arnot fights partner’s business rescue bid
Coal producer says it has secured R250m to keep afloat, pay creditors
