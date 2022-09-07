Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Bank has tried to curb demand to tame the highest inflation rates in four decades
Party dismisses claims that branches have been instructed to support Zweli Mkhize
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
The funds will exclude certain categories such as gambling, adult entertainment and chemical weapons
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
CEO in subcontinent’s Silicon Valley forced to ride to work on a tractor
Before the Aussie’s defection, the cast mostly looked like has-beens
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
Copper developer Orion Minerals has reached an agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to advance its Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape.
Under the non-binding term sheet, the state-owned development finance institution will help facilitate BEE ownership and provide about 40% of pre-development costs, including the completion of feasibility studies...
Orion Minerals reaches agreement with IDC on Okiep copper project
Sstate-owned development finance institution to provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
