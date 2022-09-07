×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals reaches agreement with IDC on Okiep copper project

Sstate-owned development finance institution to provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 15:33 Denene Erasmus

Copper developer Orion Minerals has reached an agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to advance its Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape.

Under the non-binding term sheet, the state-owned development finance institution will help facilitate BEE ownership and provide about 40% of pre-development costs, including the completion of feasibility studies...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.