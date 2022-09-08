×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Rebuilding of Amplats smelter set back by two months

The delay will not affect the metal-in-concentrate guidance, which remains between 3.9-million to 4.3-million PGM ounces

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 10:10 Nico Gous

Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has revised its 2022 refined production guidance after detecting sub-standard materials for the rebuilding of its Polokwane smelter, which will set the project back two months.

“As a result, there will be a build-up in work-in-progress inventory in 2022 and a short-term timing impact to refined PGM production,” the company owned by Anglo American said on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.