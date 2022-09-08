Rebuilding of Amplats smelter set back by two months

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
The catalyst for a change in UK-EU ties is likely to be the severity of the looming energy crisis, rather than the smooth talk of diplomats
A survey has found that SA youngsters are ‘much less trustful’ of leaders than most of those interviewed elsewhere in Africa
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
Toyota was ranked last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume
Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
The World Meteorological Organization says the continent has been disproportionately affected by climate change fallout
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has revised its 2022 refined production guidance after detecting sub-standard materials for the rebuilding of its Polokwane smelter, which will set the project back two months.
“As a result, there will be a build-up in work-in-progress inventory in 2022 and a short-term timing impact to refined PGM production,” the company owned by Anglo American said on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rebuilding of Amplats smelter set back by two months
The delay will not affect the metal-in-concentrate guidance, which remains between 3.9-million to 4.3-million PGM ounces
Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has revised its 2022 refined production guidance after detecting sub-standard materials for the rebuilding of its Polokwane smelter, which will set the project back two months.
“As a result, there will be a build-up in work-in-progress inventory in 2022 and a short-term timing impact to refined PGM production,” the company owned by Anglo American said on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.