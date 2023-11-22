RFG enduring delays of 12-16 days at Cape Town port
The food producer is the latest to complain about issues at local ports
22 November 2023 - 08:06
Food producer RFG Holdings, whose brands include Rhodes, Bull Brand, Magpie, Squish, Hinds and Today, is the latest company to report issues at local ports, Cape Town in particular, as problems at Transnet persist.
The company, valued at about R3.4bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-October that its export shipments are bogged down by delays averaging 12-16 days and “shipping lines bypassing the port when it is too costly to dock due to the slower turnaround and waiting time at the port”...
