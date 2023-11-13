Premier Group warns of muted results ahead despite profit growth
The food producer has felt the impact of high food inflation and soft commodity prices
13 November 2023 - 11:19
Food producer Premier Group has warned that revenue is expected to be muted in the next six months because of elevated food inflation and price volatility of soft commodities such as wheat and maize.
“Low single-digit revenue growth is projected for the second half of the year, however margins are expected to remain in line with those achieved for the first half of the year,” the group, valued at about R7.6bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the six months to end-September...
