Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks strategy after first-ever annual loss

Business Day TV spoke to Astral CEO Chris Schutte

20 November 2023 - 21:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chris Schutte: Astral has been importing eggs from Brazil for three weeks. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Los
Chris Schutte: Astral has been importing eggs from Brazil for three weeks. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Los

Astral has taken a R2.1bn hit on the back of costs associated with power cuts, water shortages and the recent avian flu outbreak. As such, profits came under pressure, resulting in the chicken producer reporting its first annual loss in its 23-year history. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Chris Schutte for further insight on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Astral CEO says government ‘will cut it off by ...
Companies
2.
Checkers wins court battle against Pick n Pay ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Union workers vote to ratify Detroit deals, ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela on ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks strategy ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.