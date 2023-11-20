Chris Schutte: Astral has been importing eggs from Brazil for three weeks. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Los
Astral has taken a R2.1bn hit on the back of costs associated with power cuts, water shortages and the recent avian flu outbreak. As such, profits came under pressure, resulting in the chicken producer reporting its first annual loss in its 23-year history. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Chris Schutte for further insight on the performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks strategy after first-ever annual loss
Business Day TV spoke to Astral CEO Chris Schutte
Astral has taken a R2.1bn hit on the back of costs associated with power cuts, water shortages and the recent avian flu outbreak. As such, profits came under pressure, resulting in the chicken producer reporting its first annual loss in its 23-year history. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Chris Schutte for further insight on the performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.