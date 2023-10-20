Tiger Brands share price leaps after it names new CEO
Former Premier Foods CEO Tjaart Kruger to take over from Noel Doyle
20 October 2023 - 09:39
UPDATED 22 October 2023 - 20:06
The share price of food producer and consumer goods company Tiger Brands surged as much as 19% in intraday trade on Friday after the group announced that CEO Noel Doyle was stepping down.
The board said new leadership is needed to “respond to the challenges now facing the company”...
