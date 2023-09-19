Transaction Capital share price crashes 40% in a week
Shareholders have a tough time as at least R2.2bn is erased from its market value
19 September 2023 - 19:27
Transaction Capital shareholders have had a tough week, with the company’s share price crashing 40% more in the past seven days, erasing at least R2.2bn off its market value.
Its market cap is now down to R3bn, a tiny fraction of its lofty value of R40bn just 17 months ago when the share traded at R52.50, before it unravelled due to problems with its troubled taxi finance business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.