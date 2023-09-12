Transaction Capital shares plunge, while CEO quits
CEO David Hurwitz is resigning as the company warns of poor results, having sold R51m worth of shares in December
12 September 2023 - 10:40
Transaction Capital’s share price tumbled as much as 27% on Tuesday morning after it issued a dire trading update indicating that it still did not have new funding to lend to its struggling taxi finance business.
CEO David Hurwitz is also resigning as the company warned of poor results. Hurwitz sold R51m worth of shares in December, months before the company warned the market of the troubles in SA Taxi, which has been renamed Mobalyz. ..
