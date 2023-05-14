Business

Transaction Capital's taxi stuck in reverse

Stalled SA Taxi business contributes to woeful interim results and share price shock

BL Premium
14 May 2023 - 10:44 THABISO MOCHIKO

Fund managers are dubious that Transaction Capital’s turnaround plan for its taxi business will succeed, though the company is promising better things in financial  2024 as it grows its debt collection business Nunun and refocuses WeBuyCars. 

This week the company reported a R1.9bn loss for the six months to March and expects muted growth for the rest of the financial year. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.