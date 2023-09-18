Mondi to finally sell off the last of its Russian operations
A Moscow-based real estate development company, Sezar Invest, is set to buy Mondi Syktyvkar
18 September 2023 - 08:49
Paper and packaging group Mondi has reached an agreement to sell off its last remaining facility in Russia to a Moscow-based real estate development company.
The company, valued at about R154bn on the JSE, said on Monday that Mondi Syktyvkar will be sold to Sezar Invest, a subsidiary of the Sezar Group, for RUB80bn (R15.7bn) and that the Russian government has signed off on the cash deal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.