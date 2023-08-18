HILARY JOFFE: SA firms’ global expansion came at a cost
The government let five big companies leave for London but didn’t succeed in attracting new foreign investment
18 August 2023 - 05:00
Between 1997 and 2000 five of SA’s largest companies moved their headquarters and primary listings to London.
Gencor/Billiton started the trend in mid-1997, followed by SA Breweries (SAB), Anglo American and Old Mutual in 1999, and Dimension Data in 2000. Three of those London five have since been swallowed up by larger global groups. Old Mutual came home again in 2018, and only Anglo remained in London, though it is much changed. ..
