WATCH: Technical analysis on Barloworld, Mondi and others

Business Day TV talks to Unam Capital's Loyiso Mpeta

21 August 2023 - 15:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
In Trade of The Week, Unam Capital's Loyiso Mpeta provides quantechmental analysis on Barloworld, Mondi, Mondi, Anglo American, Bidcorp and Investec.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

