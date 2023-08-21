Business Day TV talks to Unam Capital's Loyiso Mpeta
In Trade of The Week, Unam Capital's Loyiso Mpeta provides quantechmental analysis on Barloworld, Mondi, Mondi, Anglo American, Bidcorp and Investec.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Barloworld, Mondi and others
In Trade of The Week, Unam Capital's Loyiso Mpeta provides quantechmental analysis on Barloworld, Mondi, Mondi, Anglo American, Bidcorp and Investec.
