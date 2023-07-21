Tanzanian multimillionaire a step closer to owning Tongaat Hulett
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory name MD Nassor Seif’s Kagera Sugar as the preferred buyer
21 July 2023 - 10:33
UPDATED 23 July 2023 - 21:00
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, one of KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest employers, is likely to be sold to Tanzanian multimillionaire Nassor Seif, whose companies include a logistics firm, a car distributor, a trailer manufacturer, a tyre maker, sugar farms and a Middle-Eastern sugar processing company.
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory announced Kagera Sugar as the preferred buyer on Friday, after whittling down a list of 70 interested offers and initially settling on eight serious parties. The sugar firm is part of a Tanzanian group of companies known as the Super Group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now