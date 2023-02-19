As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
Sugar industry 'must diversify or it will die'
Diversification into sustainable aviation fuel, bioplastics and food additives could save the day
South Africa's sugar industry is battling headwinds that threaten the livelihoods of thousands of people and businesses in KwaZulu-Natal, forcing the sector to seek new opportunities to offset the expected decline in its traditional product.
The South African Sugar Association (SASA), made up of cane growers and millers, tough predicts tough trading in the next five to 10 years, with the decline in sugar volumes, employment and the closure of mills as a result of the sugar tax and increased competition from big sugar exporters such as Brazil, Thailand and India...
