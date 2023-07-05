Tongaat Hulett resumes sugar levy repayments
Tongaat did not pay the levies from November to March, saying the business rescue process and Companies Act allowed it to stop immediate payments
05 July 2023 - 16:38
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, which is in business rescue, has resumed paying the statutory sugar levies from April, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Remgro’s RCL — the owner of Selati Sugar, along with the Yum Yum, Piemans, Ouma and Nola brands — issued a trading statement warning of a 30% profit drop for the year and in part blaming Tongaat’s nonpayment of levies, which meant it had to pay in an extra R234m. ..
