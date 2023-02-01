Bidcorp shares soar to highest in two years as it flags record earnings

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The company’s buoyant sales bolstered by surging trading momentum in the countries in which it operates
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
US central bank raises rates by 25 basis points after modest economic growth and ‘robust’ job gains
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Shares in Bidcorp booked their biggest one-day gain in more than two years after the international supplier of food to restaurants and hotels said interim earnings would rise by almost a half, bolstered by surging trading momentum in the countries in which it operates.
Shares in Bidcorp rose by as much as 11% — the biggest gain since November 2020 — before settling 6.57% higher at R382.04 at the close of trade on Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bidcorp shares soar to highest in two years as it flags record earnings
The company’s buoyant sales bolstered by surging trading momentum in the countries in which it operates
Shares in Bidcorp booked their biggest one-day gain in more than two years after the international supplier of food to restaurants and hotels said interim earnings would rise by almost a half, bolstered by surging trading momentum in the countries in which it operates.
Shares in Bidcorp rose by as much as 11% — the biggest gain since November 2020 — before settling 6.57% higher at R382.04 at the close of trade on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.