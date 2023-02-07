Companies / Industrials

Liquid gas producer Renergen places R110m in shares to raise capital

07 February 2023 - 11:18 Katharine Child

Liquid gas producer Renergen has placed 4.6-million new shares with a value of R110m in a capital-raising exercise on Tuesday.

The company’s share price closed 1.79% lower at R25.22 after it launched an accelerated book build, with the new shares equal to about 3.2% of its total issued share capital...

