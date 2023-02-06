Companies / Industrials

Market welcomes appointment of York Timbers’ CFO

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 19:35 Michelle Gumede

York Timbers’ share price gained nearly 6% on Monday after it confirmed Schalk Barnard would begin his tenure as group CFO on May 1.

The company, which has interests ranging from forestry and lumber processing to fruit and nut production, and packaging, saw its share price gain 5.81% to R2.55 on Monday. It is now up about 26% so far this year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.