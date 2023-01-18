Companies / Industrials

Novus CEO Neil Birch to retire in 2023

The company praised Birch for ‘playing a pivotal role in the restructuring of the company to be fit for purpose’

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 11:55 Nico Gous

Printing and manufacturing group Novus Holdings announced on Wednesday that its CEO will retire later in 2023, along with other board changes.

Neil Birch, who joined the group in 2017 as non-executive chair and took over in May 2018, will retire as CEO and executive director of the group later this year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.