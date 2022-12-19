Companies / Industrials

KAP Industrial applies energy strategy as SA state infrastructure fails

The plan is aimed at cutting power consumption and mitigating supply interruptions

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 15:32 Katharine Child

Chemical and logistics business KAP Industrial is considering significant renewable energy investments, due to what it describes “escalating political uncertainty and failing state infrastructure in SA”.

The diversified group is undertaking an energy strategy aimed at reducing electricity consumption and mitigating supply interruptions. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.