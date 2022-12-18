Growth potential is seeing an increasing number of companies entering the market
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
Tourism is rebounding as local and international holidaymakers head to hotels and lodges over the festive season.
However, car rental group Zeda, which debuted on the JSE on Tuesday, has adjusted its strategy to reduce reliance on the tourism industry and build a vehicle-leasing business with a strong annuity income...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Zeda swaps tourism for integrated mobility to drive growth
The company, which listed on the JSE this week, says though the former is important, it needs to diversify
Tourism is rebounding as local and international holidaymakers head to hotels and lodges over the festive season.
However, car rental group Zeda, which debuted on the JSE on Tuesday, has adjusted its strategy to reduce reliance on the tourism industry and build a vehicle-leasing business with a strong annuity income...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.