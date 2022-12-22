Companies / Industrials

Stefanutti Stocks files claims in dispute with Eskom over Kusile

Group will submit remaining claims relating to commissioning costs and interest to experts in the new year

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 07:00 Michelle Gumede

Construction and engineering group Stefanutti Stocks, embroiled since 2020 in a dispute with Eskom over allegations that it was overpaid on its Kusile power plant contract, says it has submitted provisional claims of R1.14bn to experts for review.

Stefanutti has denied allegations it received overpayments on its Kusile contract that saw it score R110m for measured work. It said it aims to resolve Eskom overpayment disputes in 2023. ..

BL Premium

