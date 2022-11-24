Companies / Industrials

Stefanutti in talks to extend restructuring of loan again

Lenders granted Stefanutti Stocks repayment extensions in 2021 and earlier in 2022, making this the third extension the company has requested

24 November 2022 - 16:26 Michelle Gumede

Construction group Stefanutti Stocks, which has been in restructuring since 2019, is again negotiating with lenders to extend its loan repayment to February 2024.

The Johannesburg-based group said the extension was necessary owing to delays in resolving contractual claims.  Another reason was the  slower-than-expected sale of non core operations. A process to sell its materials handling and tailings management subdivisions also fell through...

