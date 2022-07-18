×

Stefanutti Stocks shares surge as it finalises disposal of ATS

Market cheers signs that the construction company is making headway in its restructuring plans

18 July 2022 - 19:54 Michelle Gumede

Shares of struggling construction group Stefanutti Stocks, which has operations across Southern African Development Community countries, surged to their highest in more than three years after the company reported progress in the disposal of its 49% interest in Al Tayer Stocks (ATS).

The shares rose 6.10% to 87c on Monday, a level last seen in June 2019. They have climbed more than 12% in the past seven days and are up 64% in the year to date...

