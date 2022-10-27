×

Companies / Industrials

Afrimat keeps dividend unchanged despite drop in results

The building materials and mining group kept its interim dividend unchanged at 40c

27 October 2022 - 09:52 Nico Gous

Afrimat kept its dividend unchanged despite a drop in profit in its interim results, the building materials and mining group said on Thursday.

The company, valued at R6.68bn on the JSE, declared a dividend of 40c per share while its profit fell by over one-tenth to R356.1m in the period end-August...

