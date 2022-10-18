×

Companies / Industrials

Insimbi hopes for stability in second half

18 October 2022 - 10:11 Nico Gous

Small-cap metal alloys supplier Insimbi Industrial is hoping for a less volatile second half of its financial year amid the war in Ukraine, high inflation, poor economic growth and interest rate hikes.

“The global focus on decarbonisation and vehicle electrification should support a recovery in copper and aluminium prices, in turn boosting our revenue and margins,” CEO Fred Botha said on Tuesday in announcing interim results to end-August...

