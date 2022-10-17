×

Companies / Industrials

Pressure mounts for Caxton to make a formal offer to Mpact

Packaging specialist says an independent board will be appointed to assess any formal offer from Caxton

17 October 2022 - 20:25 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/BAS121
Caxton may be forced to bite the bullet and make a formal offer to merge with Mpact, the packaging specialist suggested on Monday. 

Caxton, a printing and publishing group, has had its sights on Mpact for years as it built a 34% stake, but negotiations on a full takeover have failed, leading to a legal battle.

In essence, the publisher of The Citizen and Farmers Weekly is trying to take over the company without making the mandatory offer to Mpact’s minorities, which would be triggered if it took its stake to 35%. It is doing so by trying to get competition regulators to allow it to file the deal as a merger.

But Mpact said in a note to its shareholders on Monday: “In the absence of an offer from Caxton, the Mpact board is unable to determine whether any such offer would be in the best interests of its shareholders and the company, and it is likewise unable to support a joint or separate merger filing.

“Should an offer be made, the board will appoint an independent board to diligently assess the merits of such an offer and make the requisite recommendations to shareholders, in accordance with its statutory duties.”

