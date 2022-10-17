×

Labat Africa’s loss widens, but it expects a profit in 2023

The investment company aims to become Africa’s top cannabis and hemp firm

17 October 2022 - 18:30 Nico Gous

Labat Africa’s loss widened by more than half in the nine months to the end of May, but the investment company with an eye on the rising demand for cannabis-derived products believes it will make a profit in its 2023 year.        

The company, which is aiming to become the number one cannabis and hemp company in Africa, said its loss widened by 52.5% to R34.7m while revenue fell by just over a fifth (21.3%) to R23m compared with its 2021 financial year to end-August...

