Labat Africa’s loss widened by more than half in the nine months to the end of May, but the investment company with an eye on the rising demand for cannabis-derived products believes it will make a profit in its 2023 year.
The company, which is aiming to become the number one cannabis and hemp company in Africa, said its loss widened by 52.5% to R34.7m while revenue fell by just over a fifth (21.3%) to R23m compared with its 2021 financial year to end-August...
Labat Africa’s loss widens, but it expects a profit in 2023
The investment company aims to become Africa’s top cannabis and hemp firm
