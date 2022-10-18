Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Building material retailer Cashbuild could be in for another tough financial year after its first-quarter revenue fell 4% year on year, suggesting that the DIY market is still taking strain following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
The DIY market was one of the few bright spots during the early days of the pandemic when people were confined to their homes, with many undertaking home improvements. But the trend has since reversed as many people having returned to the office...
Market punishes Cashbuild for its drop in revenue
Bad news for building material retailers as households’ discretionary spending is eroded
