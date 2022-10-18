×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green hydrogen partnership

Companies to develop carbon-capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, and use green hydrogen to produce steel

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 12:10 Denene Erasmus

Two of SA’s biggest polluters announced a new partnership on Tuesday that promises to create new “green” jobs and support both companies’ ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Energy and chemical company Sasol and steel producer ArcelorMittal SA will jointly develop carbon-capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals. They will also partner on using of green hydrogen to manufacture steel, the two companies said in a statement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.