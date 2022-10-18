Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green hydrogen partnership

Markets are awaiting more company earnings reports from the US
Two of SA’s biggest polluters announced a new partnership on Tuesday that promises to create new “green” jobs and support both companies’ ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Energy and chemical company Sasol and steel producer ArcelorMittal SA will jointly develop carbon-capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals. They will also partner on using of green hydrogen to manufacture steel, the two companies said in a statement...
