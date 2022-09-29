×

Companies / Industrials

Market welcomes Sappi’s R4.7bn exit from Europe’s graphic paper sector

The pulp-and-paper producer sells three mills as it switches its focus

29 September 2022 - 09:45 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 29 September 2022 - 18:24

The shares of dissolving pulp-and-paper producer Sappi climbed to their highest level in four weeks on Thursday after it announced the sale of three of its mills in Europe as it looks to focus on the commercial print market on the continent.

The share price climbed as much as 7.71% to R48.64, to reach levels last touched on August 29, before retracting to settle 6.07% higher at R47.90.     ..

