Oceana appoints Zafar Mahomed as new CFO

Mahomed was previously the financial head of Cell C and McDonald’s SA
Africa’s largest fishing group, Oceana, has appointed the former CFO of Cell C and McDonald’s SA, Zafar Mahomed, as its new financial head, the company, which has recently faced scrutiny over its books, announced on Wednesday.
Mahomed was also appointed as executive director of the board and will replace interim CFO Ralph Buddle, who has been filling in since February 2021...
