Companies / Industrials

PPC steps up fight against order in media leaks case

Cement maker approaches labour appeals court directly after its plea for leave to appeal was turned down

22 September 2022 - 15:30 Garth Theunissen

Cement maker PPC has petitioned the labour appeals court to let it appeal against a recent labour court order to hand over a forensic report said to contain details of those responsible for leaking market-sensitive information to the media in 2017.

The labour court ruled in February that PPC should hand over a forensic investigative report to Siobhan McCarthy, PPC’s former head of corporate affairs, who has been engaged in disputes with PPC since it dismissed her in November 2018. She claims that this was in retaliation for her blowing the whistle on alleged media leaks...

