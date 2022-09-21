At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Forestry and sawmill company York Timbers saw profit fall close to four-fifths in 2022, a year marred by floods, strikes and leadership changes.
The R838m company reported on Wednesday that its profit for the year shrunk by 78.75% to R29.13m in what it called a “challenging” period...
York Timbers sees profit plunge after turbulent year
SA’s largest solid-wood processor looks to diversify its earnings base away from SA
