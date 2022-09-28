In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
The order book of diversified industrial group Barloworld fell more than two thirds in Russia, as many countries imposed sanctions against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The firm’s order book decreased from $94m in March 2022 to $30m in August 2022 in Russia, where Barloworld’s Equipment Eurasia company sells, services and rents mainly Caterpillar equipment...
Barloworld’s Russian business takes hit from sanctions
The group’s order book fell 68% in Russia between March 2022 and August 2022
