×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Barloworld’s Russian business takes hit from sanctions

The group’s order book fell 68% in Russia between March 2022 and August 2022

BL Premium
28 September 2022 - 15:36 Nico Gous

The order book of diversified industrial group Barloworld fell more than two thirds in Russia, as many countries imposed sanctions against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The firm’s order book decreased from $94m in March 2022 to $30m in August 2022 in Russia, where Barloworld’s Equipment Eurasia company sells, services and rents mainly Caterpillar equipment...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.