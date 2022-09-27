×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Lucky Star owner Oceana reports better performance in second half

Canned fish sales up 16% as production increases, supply chain bottlenecks ease and demand rises

BL Premium
27 September 2022 - 19:45 Andries Mahlangu

Fishing group Oceana, which owns the iconic Lucky Star brand, has reported a much better performance in the second half of its financial year compared to a first half marred by Covid-related supply chain disruptions and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

In an operational update, the company said on Tuesday that canned fish sales volumes rose 16% in the 11 months to end-August as production ramped up in line with the easing of supply chain bottlenecks and rising demand. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.