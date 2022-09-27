Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Fishing group Oceana, which owns the iconic Lucky Star brand, has reported a much better performance in the second half of its financial year compared to a first half marred by Covid-related supply chain disruptions and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.
In an operational update, the company said on Tuesday that canned fish sales volumes rose 16% in the 11 months to end-August as production ramped up in line with the easing of supply chain bottlenecks and rising demand. ..
Lucky Star owner Oceana reports better performance in second half
Canned fish sales up 16% as production increases, supply chain bottlenecks ease and demand rises
