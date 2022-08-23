Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, whose diverse interests include freight management and industrial products, said full-year profit will rise by as much as a fifth without giving reasons.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to increase 18%-22% from a year earlier to 1,414c-1,462c and HEPS from continuing operations — which excludes the disposed Bidvest Car Rental — by 20%-24% to 1,420c-1,467c, the group said on Tuesday...
Bidvest expects jump in full-year profit
Conglomerate sees headline earnings per share for the period to end-June rising as much as 22% from a year earlier
