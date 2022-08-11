×

Nutritional Holdings directors to fight final liquidation

Even if the penny-stock wins fight against permanent liquidation, it is unlikely to survive without a means to generate revenue

11 August 2022 - 16:52 Katharine Child

Penny cap Nutritional Holdings, which raised eyebrows when it launched the first cannabis cryptocurrency before the JSE intervened, has been placed in final liquidation, but its directors have sought court intervention to have this overturned.  

The 1c stock’s last market cap was just R6.7m before it was suspended from trade on the JSE, resulting in a few million rand lost but paling in comparison with other failed listed companies. However, two shareholders told Business Day they felt angry and misled. ..

