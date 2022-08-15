×

Caxton considers legal action over Mpact CEO’s comments

Chair Paul Jenkins says Mpact CEO Bruce Strong implied that his company is acting improperly

15 August 2022 - 05:00 Nico Gous

Caxton says it is considering legal action against the board of Mpact for CEO Bruce Strong’s comments on Caxton’s vote on the pay of nonexecutive directors at Mpact’s AGM in June. 

At the AGM on June 2, only 62.6% of the votes were for the resolution, falling short of the required 75%, but the nonexecutive directors agreed to stay on without being paid...

