Mondi rockets after signing €1.5bn deal to sell Russian unit

Easing recession fears provide some support, though uncertain demand outlook clouds outlook
In energy matters, the government appears enslaved by ‘first world’ norms and standards
The accused were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence during looting and destruction in 2021
The war in Ukraine threw the future of Mondi’s Russian business into doubt, but the sales agreement has sent its shares up almost 10%
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Donations are easing as the war drags on, says Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen group, which has served more than 130-million meals in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Price cuts in petrol and diesel expected for the second month running
Shares of paper and packaging group Mondi were on track for their best day in more than a decade on Friday afternoon, after it announced it had reached a €1.5bn (R25bn) deal to sell most of its assets in Russia.
Mondi’s paper business in Russia accounts for about a fifth of group core profit, but it indicated in May it was looking to exit, amid an exodus of firms from the country due to the war in Ukraine...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mondi rockets after signing €1.5bn deal to sell Russian unit
The war in Ukraine threw the future of Mondi’s Russian business into doubt, but the sales agreement has sent its shares up almost 10%
Shares of paper and packaging group Mondi were on track for their best day in more than a decade on Friday afternoon, after it announced it had reached a €1.5bn (R25bn) deal to sell most of its assets in Russia.
Mondi’s paper business in Russia accounts for about a fifth of group core profit, but it indicated in May it was looking to exit, amid an exodus of firms from the country due to the war in Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.