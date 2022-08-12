×

Companies / Industrials

Mondi rockets after signing €1.5bn deal to sell Russian unit

The war in Ukraine threw the future of Mondi’s Russian business into doubt, but the sales agreement has sent its shares up almost 10%

12 August 2022 - 14:09 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of paper and packaging group Mondi were on track for their best day in more than a decade on Friday afternoon, after it announced it had reached a €1.5bn (R25bn) deal to sell most of its assets in Russia.

Mondi’s paper business in Russia accounts for about a fifth of group core profit, but it indicated in May it was looking to exit, amid an exodus of firms from the country due to the war in Ukraine...

