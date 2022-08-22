A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Shares of Motus, which runs one of SA’s biggest car dealerships, were on track for their best day in a month on Monday, after it flagged a bump in full-year profit driven by SA’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The automotive group said in the brief statement on Monday that headline earnings per share (Heps) would increase 68%-73% to 1,980c-2,040c to end-June. Attributable profit is expected to rise by 55%-60% to R3.25bn-R3.35bn, but Motus did not go into detail...
Motus expects bump in full-year profit
The automotive group has reported benefits from an expansion of its vehicle range and the global chip shortage, which lifted demand for existing stock
