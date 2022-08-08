Tighter monetary policy is the biggest risk facing the corporate-debt market, MLIV Pulse survey shows
Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact says price increases and strong SA demand helped profits rise almost a quarter in its half-year to end-June, but margins are under strain from surging costs, and it is already in talks with clients about further price hikes.
Group revenue increased by 5.2% to R5.7bn to end-June and after tax profit rose 24.57% to R242.3m, Mpact reported on Monday, despite volumes coming under pressure from supplychain disruptions and the war in Ukraine...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mpact grows profits, but warns of price hikes
Strong SA demand and price increases helped profit rise almost a quarter in group’s 2022 half year
