Mpact grows profits, but warns of price hikes

Strong SA demand and price increases helped profit rise almost a quarter in group’s 2022 half year

08 August 2022 - 08:59 Karl Gernetzky

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact says price increases and strong SA demand helped profits rise almost a quarter in its half-year to end-June, but margins are under strain from surging costs, and it is already in talks with clients about further price hikes.

Group revenue increased by 5.2% to R5.7bn to end-June and after tax profit rose 24.57% to R242.3m, Mpact reported on Monday, despite volumes coming under pressure from supplychain disruptions and the war in Ukraine...

