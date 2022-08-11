A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Aluminium products maker Hulamin — one of Tesla’s suppliers — seems to be a perennial contender for the company that could have been. Hopes that at last Hulamin’s time has come have sucked in shareholders for years, only to result in disappointment. At 241c, the share price is down almost 58% over five years, having spiked earlier this year to more than R5 on a takeover approach that was later withdrawn. Now its CEO of 12 years is leaving — without a replacement. The FM spoke to acting CEO Geoff Watson, a former nonexecutive director at the company and former executive at Alcoa and Rusal.
Are you looking inside Hulamin for your new CEO or casting the net wider?..
The G Spot
Hulamin seeks the perfect foil
The departure of CEO Richard Jacob — with no firm succession plan in place after his 12 years at the helm — has again put shareholder faith to the test
Aluminium products maker Hulamin — one of Tesla's suppliers — seems to be a perennial contender for the company that could have been. Hopes that at last Hulamin's time has come have sucked in shareholders for years, only to result in disappointment. At 241c, the share price is down almost 58% over five years, having spiked earlier this year to more than R5 on a takeover approach that was later withdrawn. Now its CEO of 12 years is leaving — without a replacement. The FM spoke to acting CEO Geoff Watson, a former nonexecutive director at the company and former executive at Alcoa and Rusal.
Are you looking inside Hulamin for your new CEO or casting the net wider?..
