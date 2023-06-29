Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic opts for full acquisition price instead of paying final dividend

The move is aimed at preventing a reduction in the multibillion-rand amount paid by the consortium that delisted it from the JSE

29 June 2023 - 21:05

Private hospital operator Mediclinic, recently delisted from the JSE by a Remgro-led consortium, has opted not to pay a final dividend for the year to end-March to prevent reducing the multibillion-rand acquisition price paid by the consortium.

“The group’s dividend policy before the acquisition was to target a payout ratio of between 25% and 35% of full-year adjusted earnings. Mediclinic’s board may revise the policy at its discretion,” Remgro said on Thursday...

