Mediclinic and shipping firm merger approved

The Competition Tribunal approved the transaction with conditions

24 March 2023 - 11:57 Katharine Child

The merger between SA’s most valuable hospital group Mediclinic, and its shareholder Remgro, with Switzerland’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping has been approved by the Competition Tribunal with conditions.

The conditions are confidential. ..

