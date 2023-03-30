A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
The market is turning its nose up at investment behemoth Remgro, with the discount to intrinsic value reaching an unprecedented 45% last week.
I have been most content to accumulate at these levels. Remgro has done a fair bit of value unlock in recent years — including the unbundling of FirstRand and Grindrod, as well as the dismantling of the RMI insurance cluster and a long-overdue restructuring at RCL Foods...
MARC HASENFUSS: The mystery of Remgro’s deep discount
You’d think that Remgro would finally be seeing some market love after unbundling FirstRand and Grindrod and buying Mediclinic. Instead, the discount to intrinsic value is at a record high
