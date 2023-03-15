Companies / Financial Services

Remgro’s stake in spotlight at competition hearing

Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing

15 March 2023 - 21:23 Michelle Gumede

Remgro’s shareholding in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) came into sharp focus at the public hearings held by the Competition Tribunal over the multibillion-rand takeover of Mediclinic by a consortium led by Remgro.        

Remgro, Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle, already owns 44.56% of Mediclinic. The company, in partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Company SA (MSC),  last year made an offer of £3.7bn to acquire the rest of Mediclinic and delist it from the JSE. ..

